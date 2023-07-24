Zverev denies assault allegations following application from prosecutor’s office

Zverev denies assault allegations following application from prosecutor’s office
Alexander Zverev during an interview at the Hamburg European Open tournament (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 20:24
Associated Press Reporter

Alexander Zverev has again denied allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against the German tennis star.

“From my side, I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter. I won’t say any more than that,” Zverev said at the Hamburg European Open in comments reported by news agency DPA.

DPA reported that the Tiergarten District Court confirmed receipt of the prosecutor’s application on July 7 and that Zverev was accused of assault.

The court did not provide further details.

Broadcaster RTL was first to break news of the application on Friday.

RTL reported the alleged injured party was Zverev’s former partner Brenda Patea, who gave birth to their daughter in March 2021.

In January this year, the ATP said there was “insufficient evidence” to substantiate allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev made by another former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.

Zverev has consistently denied the allegations.

Zverev, ranked 19th, is due to play Slovakian player Alex Molcan in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

