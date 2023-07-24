Eleven dead after school gym roof collapses in China

The collapse happened on Sunday in the city of Qiqihar 
Eleven dead after school gym roof collapses in China
Rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the gym (Zhang Tao/Xinhua/AP)
Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 10:18
Associated Press reporters

Eleven people were killed when a school gym’s roof collapsed in China’s far northeast, authorities have said.

The collapse happened on Sunday in the city of Qiqihar and the last victim was pulled from the wreckage on Monday morning.

Builders working at the school had stored materials that absorbed rain water on the roof, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Nineteen people were in the gym, at the No 34 Middle School, Xinhua said, but it gave no details on how many were pupils.

Rescuers search for trapped victims (Zhang Tao/Xinhua/AP)

Social media and the Baidu news website carried footage of angry parents complaining about what they said was a lack of communication from authorities.

Such expressions of anger and defiance are usually quickly suppressed by police and government departments worried over social unrest.

The ruling Communist Party allows no challenges to its authority and seeks to keep total control over the press and social media.

The victims’ ages have not been publicly revealed (Wang Song/Xinhua/AP)

Construction and industrial accidents are regular occurrences in China, largely resulting from companies ignoring safety standards and corruption or a lack of diligence on the part of local government agencies.

Those problems are especially acute in second and third-tier cities such as Qiqihar, which lies in the Chinese rustbelt province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia that has seen large-scale economic decline and outward migration in recent years.

More in this section

Moscow and Crimea hit by drones as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south Moscow and Crimea hit by drones as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south
Fire still raging on Greek island of Rhodes as dozens more start across country Fire still raging on Greek island of Rhodes as dozens more start across country
Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier
schoolPlace: International
A firefighting vehicle makes its way through burnt trees during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes (Lefteris Diamanidis/InTime News/AP)

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd