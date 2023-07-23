EasyJet sending repatriation flights to bring holidaymakers home from Rhodes

EasyJet sending repatriation flights to bring holidaymakers home from Rhodes
Clouds of smoke from a forest fire rise to the sky on the island of Rhodes (Rhodes.Rodos via AP)
Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 18:43
Joseph Draper, PA

Airline easyJet will operate repatriation flights to bring home British holidaymakers trapped on fire-ravaged Rhodes.

The firm announced it will operate two rescue flights on Monday and a third on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a British Foreign Office spokesman confirmed a Rapid Deployment Team (RDT) had arrived on the Greek island to help with evacuations.

Officials estimate about 19,000 people have been taken by land and sea from the island as a six-day wildfire continues to rage.

An EasyJet spokeswoman said: “We know the situation for many currently in Rhodes is very difficult so we are doing all we can to help customers and provide assistance.

“EasyJet will be operating two repatriation flights tomorrow from Rhodes to Gatwick using an A320 and an A321 aircraft totalling 421 additional seats.

“This is in addition to the nine flights we already have operating between Rhodes and the UK.

“We will also operate a further repatriation flight on Tuesday and continue to keep under review if additional repatriation flights are needed.

“Any easyJet flight-only customers who have been evacuated from their hotel and are currently at the airport should contact easyJet’s airport staff.

“Any customers wishing to travel back to the UK early can contact easyJet’s Customer Services team.”

RhodesPlace: UK
Participants at the International Conference on Migration pose for a photo in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP/PA)

Conference with aim of stopping flow of migrants to Europe takes place in Rome

