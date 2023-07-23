More than 30 people injured as floor collapses at Montana country club

The scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Montana (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP/PA)
Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 20:40
Associated Press reporters

More than 30 people were injured when a balcony floor collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana’s largest city.

The patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke and gave way on Saturday evening, police said.

The collapse caused head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as people landed on top each other and debris and scraps of food scattered over the grass next to the club’s golf course.

The police statement said there were no fatalities although “multiple individuals” had injuries. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

Injured people are helped at the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Montana (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP/PA)

At least 25 people were taken to local hospitals, eight were treated on site and additional guests may have left injured, Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick said.

The Billings Gazette reported that a guest with bruised ribs who landed on a woman estimated that at least 40 people were on the deck at the time it gave way.

Dr Clint Seger, chief executive of the Billings Clinic, said in a statement that the hospital initially received six patients with others expected. Another Billings Clinic official separately said 11 victims were admitted, the Gazette added.

“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients,” Dr Seger said.

The Briarwood website says the club opened in 1984 and offers golf, dining and swimming.

