Cambodian PM’s party claims landslide election win amid suppression claims

The ruling party of Cambodia’s long-time Prime Minister Hun Sen has claimed a landslide victory in the country’s general election, an outcome that was virtually assured thanks to the suppression and intimidation of the opposition in a vote critics said made a farce of democracy.

Six hours after polls closed, the National Election Committee said 84.6% of eligible voters had cast ballots.

Sok Eysan, spokesperson for the Cambodian People’s Party, said he believed his party captured 78-80% of the total turnout.

“I have no results about the allocation of seats, but as of now I can say that the ruling Cambodian People’s Party has won a landslide victory,” he said, although no official vote count had still been issued.

The European Union, the US and other Western countries had refused to send observers, saying the election lacked the conditions to be considered free and fair.

Locals look at a registration list before voting (Heng Sinith/AP)

That left international officials from Russia, China and Guinea-Bissau to watch as Hun Sun voted shortly after the polls opened in his home district outside of the capital, Phnom Penh.

He held his ballot high for all to see, before depositing it into the silver metal box and leaving the station, pausing to take selfies and shake hands with supporters outside.

The longest-serving leader in Asia, Hun Sen has steadily consolidated power with his strong-arm tactics over the last 38 years. But, now aged 70, he has suggested he will hand off the premiership during the upcoming five-year term to his oldest son, Hun Manet, perhaps as early as the first month after the election.

Hun Manet, 45, has a bachelor’s degree from the US Military Academy at West Point as well as a master’s from NYU and a PhD from Bristol University. He is currently chief of Cambodia’s army.

Despite his western education, however, observers do not expect any immediate shifts in policy from that of his father, who has steadily drawn Cambodia closer to China in recent years.

“I don’t think anyone expects Hun Sen to sort of disappear once Hun Manet is prime minister,” said Astrid Noren-Nilsson, a Cambodia expert at Sweden’s Lund University. “I think they will probably be working closely together and I don’t think that there is a big difference in their political outlook, including foreign policy.”

Hun Manet is part of what is expected to be a broader generational change, with the ruling Cambodian People’s Party planning to install younger leaders into most ministerial positions.

“That’s going to be the big change of guard, that’s what I’m watching,” said Ms Noren-Nilsson. “It’s all about the transition, it’s all about who’s going to come in and in what positions they find themselves.”

People wait to vote at a polling station (Heng Sinith/AP)

At the station where Hun Sen cast his ballot, voter Nan Sy, a former politician himself with a smaller royalist party, said the main issue for him was stability.

“Without stability we cannot talk about education, we cannot talk about development,” the 59-year-old said without saying who he voted for.

There were few reports of any protests against the elections, but General Khieu Sopheak, Cambodia’s national police spokesperson, said 27 people were being sought over allegations they called for voters to spoil their ballots in a Telegram chat channel. He said there had been two arrests at polling stations as well.

Hun Sen had been a middle-ranking commander in the radical communist Khmer Rouge responsible for genocide in the 1970s before defecting to Vietnam. When Vietnam ousted the Khmer Rouge from power in 1979, he quickly became a senior member of the new Cambodian government installed by Hanoi.

A wily and sometimes ruthless politician, Hun Sen has maintained power as an autocrat in a nominally democratic framework.

His party’s stranglehold on power faltered in 2013 elections, in which the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party won 44% of the popular vote to CPP’s 48%.

Hun Sen responded to the wake-up call by going after leaders of the opposition, primarily through sympathetic courts, which eventually dissolved the party after local elections in 2017 when it again fared well.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, the Candlelight Party, the unofficial successor to the CNRP and only other contender capable of mounting a credible challenge, was barred on a technicality from contesting the polls by the National Election Committee.

While virtually assuring another landslide victory for Hun Sen and his party, the methods have prompted widespread criticism from rights groups.

Human Rights Watch said the “election bears little resemblance to an actual democratic process”, while the Asian Network for Free Elections, an umbrella organisation of almost 20 regional NGOs, said the National Election Committee had showed a “clear bias” towards the CPP in barring the Candlelight Party.

“Such disqualification further exacerbates the imbalanced and unjust political environment, leaving minimal room for opposition voices to compete on equal footing with the ruling party,” the group said in a joint statement.

“Moreover, the shrinking space available for civil society and the deliberate targeting of human rights defenders and activists raise serious alarm. The constriction of civic space undermines the active participation of civil society in the electoral process without fear of reprisal.”