Thousands flee homes as Greek wildfires could worsen due to high winds

In total, around 5,000 people are said to be affected.
Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Picture: Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 08:49
David Kent and Press Association 

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes after wildfires spread large parts of the island.

In previous days the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island’s central-eastern side.

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection in Greece has said that visitors and tourists on the island are being evacuated safely.

In total, around 5,000 people are said to be affected.

Lt Col Yannis Artopoios, spokesperson of the Hellenic Fire Corps, described the fires as the "most difficult" that he or his service has faced.

Mr Artopios said that more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, assisted by three planes and five helicopters.

The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia, with five fire engines.

The main front of the fire is a triangle, with two of its points near the sea and one in the mountains.

Clouds of smoke from a forest fire rise to the sky on the island of Rhodes, Greece.
Clouds of smoke from a forest fire rise to the sky on the island of Rhodes, Greece.

On maps, each side of the triangle appears more than six miles long.

Three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were evacuating people from two beaches.

Twenty private boats were assisting and the Greek navy was sending a vessel.

"The situation in Rhodes is serious and extremely difficult. Due to the strong wind and quickly changing direction of the fire, firefighters had to withdraw and move," a statement from the Slovak Fire and Rescue Services read on Facebook.

Things could get a lot worse over the next 48 hours, with temperatures potentially climbing to as high as 45C.

