Third person dies after explosion and collapse of Paris building in June

A woman in her 70s who worked at a design school has died as the result of an explosion in central Paris a month ago that destroyed a historic building and ignited a huge fire in the Left Bank neighbourhood, bringing the death toll to three.

One body was found in the rubble six days after the June 21 blast, and a 59-year-old insurance agency worker later died in the hospital. A third critically injured person died on Thursday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.