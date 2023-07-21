Police in Guatemala search party offices of progressive presidential candidate

A vehicle from the Public Ministry sits outside the Seed Movement political party during a raid in Guatemala City (Moises Castillo/AP/PA)
Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 20:18
Sonia Perez D, Associated Press

Guatemalan agents and police raided the offices of the Seed Movement of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo on Friday as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party’s formation.

Andrea Reyes, a lawyer and party member, confirmed that the agents and police had come to search for documents. The Attorney General’s office also confirmed the search.

In an audio recording shared with journalists, Mr Arevalo denounced the raid as illegal and said it “is part of the political persecution that the corrupt minority that knows it is losing power day by day is carrying out to try to intimidate us, to try to derail the electoral process … to try to topple democracy.”

Police stand outside the Seed Movement political party during a raid by the Public Ministry, or Attorney General’s office, in Guatemala City (Moises Castillo/AP/PA)

The raid followed allegations earlier on Friday by Guatemalan electoral authorities that a number of state actors were attempting to interfere with the country’s presidential election.

The electoral authorities sought an order from the country’s highest court to protect the electoral process.

The country’s political system has been in disarray since the progressive Mr Arevalo came a surprising second in an initial round of voting June 25 — setting him on course to face conservative former first lady Sandra Torres in a run-off in August.

Certification of last month’s results were delayed for two weeks and the Attorney General’s office announced an investigation into how the party had gathered the necessary signatures several years earlier to form.

Prosecutors initially won a suspension of the party’s legal status from a judge, but the Constitutional Court granted a preliminary injunction blocking it.

As part of that investigation, agents searched the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for a second time on Thursday. That led the tribunal to seek an injunction from the Constitutional Court on Friday to protect the electoral process.

Mr Arevalo is scheduled to Ms Torres, the first round’s leader, in a run-off election on August 20 to succeed President Alejandro Giammattei.

The site of the explosion in Paris on June 21 which has claimed three victims (E Thepault/BSPP via AP/PA)

Third person dies after explosion and collapse of Paris building in June

