New Zealand gunman kills two people on eve of Women’s World Cup
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the Fifa Women’s World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand (Abbie Parr/AP/PA)
Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 23:37
Nick Perry, Associated Press

A gunman killed two people before he died on Thursday at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, as the nation prepared to host games in the Fifa Women’s World Cup football tournament.

Police said there were also multiple injuries during the incident, which took place near the hotel where Team Norway has been staying.

Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand (Abbie Parr/AP/PA)

Supt Patel said the man moved through the building, firing at people there.

“Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him,” Supt Patel said in a statement. “Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

It was not immediately clear if police had shot the gunman or he had killed himself.

Supt Patel said that while alarming, the incident was isolated and did not pose a national security risk.

The incident comes as many football teams were gathering in New Zealand for the Fifa Women’s World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins cancelled a planned trip to the city of Hamilton and was preparing to brief media on the situation.

Team Norway captain Maren Mjelde said people woke up quickly when a helicopter began hovering outside the hotel window.

“We felt safe the whole time,” she said in a statement. “Fifa has a good security system at the hotel, and we have our own security officer in the squad. Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight.”

A plume of smoke rises over an ammunition depot where explosions occurred at the facility in Kirovsky district in Crimea (Viktor Korotayev/Kommersant Publishing House via AP)

Russia strikes Ukraine’s port facilities after pulling out of grain deal

