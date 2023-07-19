Three dead in Auckland shooting on eve of Women's World Cup opener

Two people have died and multiple people are injured after a shooting in Auckland city centre on the day that the Women’s World Cup is kicking off in the city.

Police confirmed the deaths and said a gunman was also dead.

A statement from police said the incident took place in a building site on Thursday morning.

“The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm. Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him,” it said.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.” The statement said it was not a national security incident and had been contained.

Newshub reported that a police officer was among the hurt.

A heavy police presence, including armed officers and helicopters, had responded to what police called a “significant incident with multiple emergency services responding.” “The serious incident in Auckland CBD this morning is currently contained to a building in lower Queen Street, which is under construction,” a statement read.

“Police ask all members of the public to avoid the lower Queen Street area and for those in downtown inner-city buildings to remain inside their buildings at this time.” Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said a police officer and members of the public were injured.

Locals reported hearing gunshots about 8am, with media broadcasting workers at the building site hiding behind packs of pre-mix cement under police supervision.

Ferry services, which use a nearby terminal to operate, have been cancelled.

The incident has taken place as Auckland prepares to host the opening game of the Women’s World Cup later on Thursday.

The Fifa Fan Festival is nearby, with former NZ international Maia Jackson telling the NZ Herald she was nearby.

“It’s pretty scary actually. So they pushed us to the back of the cloud where we are and we’re just trying to keep sane,” she said.

“There’s lots of security and lots of uncertainty.” The New Zealand Herald quoted the US Women’s Football team spokesperson, who are staying at the SO near Britomart, as saying: “All of our players and staff are accounted for and safe. Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

- The Guardian