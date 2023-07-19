Placebo’s Brian Molko ‘investigated’ over comments made about Italian PM

Placebo’s Brian Molko ‘investigated’ over comments made about Italian PM
Brian Molko is reportedly under investigation (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP, File)
Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 21:45
Associated Press reporters

Prosecutors in Turin have reportedly opened an investigation after the lead singer of rock band Placebo insulted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a concert.

The LaPresse and ANSA news agencies said the investigation into alleged “vilification” stemmed from a report by police about the comments by British singer Brian Molko during a performance at the Sonic Park Festival in Stupinigi, near Turin on July 11.

LaPresse reported that as of Monday, Molko had not been placed under investigation.

Placebo were performing in Turin (PA)

According to a mobile phone video circulating on social media, Moko said in Italian: “Giorgia Meloni: piece of (expletive); fascist, racist (expletive).”

Emails and calls to Turin prosecutors seeking confirmation were not immediately returned. Facebook and Instagram messages left on Placebo’s official accounts went unanswered on Wednesday.

Members of Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which has its roots in Italy’s neo-fascist movement, denounced the insults and demanded an apology.

“We cannot let an international event that attracts so many people (to Italy) be ruined by filthy words which, amidst a general silence, aim to attack the institutions of the republic,” LaPresse quoted Brothers of Italy politician Augusta Montaruli as saying.

More in this section

Donald Trump’s bid to move hush money criminal case rejected by judge Donald Trump’s bid to move hush money criminal case rejected by judge
Roald Dahl's books edited Roald Dahl condemned for ‘undeniable racism’ by his museum
Video appears to show Wagner chief Prigozhin for first time since mutiny Video appears to show Wagner chief Prigozhin for first time since mutiny
MolkoDigitalPlace: International
Emergency services gather at the scene of the explosion (AP Photo/ Shiraaz Mohamed)

Suspected underground gas explosion rips open roads in Johannesburg

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd