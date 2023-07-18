Classes cancelled and public transport halted as typhoon slams into China

Typhoon Talim has torn across the southern provinces of China, toppling trees and signboards before weakening to a tropical storm.

Talim landed in the coastal city of Beihai, Guangxi province, at 5.45am local time on Tuesday, with wind speeds of 56mph, according to state media, citing the regional meteorological bureau.

Local authorities in the cities of Fangchenggang and Beihai suspended classes, public transit and outdoor construction work as officials warned of torrential rains and storm surges.

In the city of Nanning, the national railway suspended 69 passenger trains, while 12 others trains were shifted to alternative routes.

Workers clear fallen trees and bamboo along railway tracks amid the passage of Typhoon Talim in Nanning in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Zhang Ailin/Xinhua/AP)

On Chinese social media, residents of Beihai posted photographs of uprooted trees and motorbikes crushed under wind and rain-driven debris.

State broadcaster CCTV showed emergency workers clearing felled tree branches from streets and roads.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Hainan Provincial Meteorological Bureau lifted its typhoon warning, saying the typhoon weakened into a tropical storm at about noon.

According to China’s National Meteorological Centre, Talim is expected to weaken further as it moves to the northwest, dissipating into the hills of northern Vietnam on Wednesday.

Tourists walk in the rain as Typhoon Talim approaches in Macao in southern China on Monday (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua/AP)

The centre said rainfall and gales are expected to continue to hit Southern Chinese provinces including Guangdong, Guangxi, Fujian.

As with much of the northern hemisphere, China has been hit by record temperatures as well as flooding this year.