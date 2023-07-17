Five killed as small plane crashes into hangar during bad weather in Poland

The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar after it crashed there in bad weather in Chrcynno, central Poland. Picture: Czarek Sokolowski/AP

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 22:11
Associated Press Reporter

Five people were killed and another five were injured when a Cessna 208 plane crashed into a hangar at a skydiving centre in bad weather in central Poland, rescuers have said.

The plane’s pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather were killed in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno, firefighters’ spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said.

An additional five people were injured, two of them seriously, she said.

Chrcynno is about 45 kilometres (28 miles) north-west of Warsaw.

Firefighters and air ambulances took injured victims to local hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area.

Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters.

Prosecutors and police were investigating the cause of the accident.

