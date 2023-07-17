Wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital

Wildfires outside Athens have forced thousands of people to flee seaside resorts, closed motorways and gutted holiday homes, as high winds pushed flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by days of extreme heat in Greece.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for at least six seaside communities as two major wildfires edged closer to summer resort towns and gusts of wind hit 70kph (45mph).

The army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers freed retirees from their homes, rescued horses from a stable, and helped monks flee a monastery threatened by the flames.

Before nightfall, water-dropping planes and helicopters tackled the flames near Lagonisi, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) south east of the capital.

A fire near Loutraki, west of Athens, Greece (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The second large wildfire broke out in a wooded area near the resort town of Loutraki, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) west of Athens, where a children’s summer camp and rehabilitation centre for seniors were evacuated, local officials said.

Fire service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said the strong and changeable winds and mountainous terrain in which both fires broke out were slowing the firefighting effort.

“The conditions are changing constantly and this has to be matched by our response. We have ordered multiple evacuations,” he said.

The evacuees gathered along the coastline or were put up in schools and hotels, while coast guard vessels were dispatched to smoke-heavy beachfronts to assist if needed.

Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were on the second highest level of alert for wildfires on Monday and Tuesday following a four-day heatwave that eased over the weekend.

More heatwave temperatures are expected later in the week.

A man tries to extinguish a fire with a hose near Loutraki (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Residents and visitors in areas affected by the two fires received mobile phone alerts from the Civil Protection Ministry.

Loutraki mayor Giorgos Gionis said municipal workers were also assisting seniors in the evacuations, adding that the operation had been impeded by mobile phone reception outages.

Local officials confirmed that homes had been destroyed and badly damaged in both fires.