European heatwave: Red alerts issued for 16 cities in Italy

Rome, Florence and Bologna among areas affected as forecasters say Sicily and Sardinia could face record 49C temperatures
TEMPIO PAUSANIA, ITALY - JULY 12: The thermometer on a pharmacy sign reads 46 degrees celsius on July 12, 2023 in Tempio Pausania, Sardinia, Italy. The record for the highest temperature in European history was broken in August 2021, when 48.8C was registered in Floridia, a town in Italy's Sicilian province of Syracuse. (Photo by Emanuele Perrone/Getty Images)

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 12:34
Jane Clinton

Sixteen cities across Italy have been issued with red alerts as southern Europe continues to experience fierce heat and faces the possibility of record-breaking temperatures.

Rome, Florence and Bologna are among the areas affected by the heatwave, with forecasters suggesting that Sicily and Sardinia could see temperatures climb as high as 49C, which would be the hottest ever recorded in Europe.

The red alerts mean that even healthy people could be at risk from the heat, and the Italian government has advised those in the alert areas to avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 6pm.

It has also warned people to take particular care of the elderly and the vulnerable.

Several areas of Greece, France and Spain have also been enduring extreme temperatures, with reports of tourists collapsing in Greece and Italy, and an outdoor worker dying near Milan.

Tourists rest on a bench under the shadows of pine trees at the Oranges park in Rome, Friday, July 14, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Tourists rest on a bench under the shadows of pine trees at the Oranges park in Rome, Friday, July 14, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

In recent days, temperatures in Greece have hit 40C or above. Volunteers have been handing out bottles of water at tourist sites, and authorities took the unusual step of briefly closing the Acropolis in Athens on Friday during the hottest period to protect visitors from the heat. It is understood a similar closure could be repeated on Saturday.

There have also been concerns that the heat could spark wildfires in the country, for which the Greek government has announced contingency plans.

For the first time, a ban was placed on people working in the construction and delivery sectors during the hottest hours of the day. Employees in the public and private sectors in Athens were encouraged to work remotely.

In Spain, the Red Cross told people near wildfires to stay indoors and shut windows.

The intense heat has been caused by an area of high pressure, unofficially named Cerberus after the multi-headed dog in Greek mythology, which has brought hot air from Africa to Europe.

Warm air, which holds more moisture than cold air, can lead to hot and dry conditions in some areas, and heavy rain and flash floods in others.

A woman puts her hand under water flowing from a fountain with a she-wolf head in Rome, Friday, July 14, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A woman puts her hand under water flowing from a fountain with a she-wolf head in Rome, Friday, July 14, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Global heating makes these extremes stronger and more common, said Alvaro Silva from the World Meteorological Organisation. “By 2050, about half of the European population may face high or very high risk of heat stress in summer.”

High temperatures are expected to continue into next week. The European Space Agency (ESA), which monitors land and sea temperatures via its satellites, said Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland may see extreme conditions.

According to forecasters, another heatwave next week in Italy that some have named Charon – the figure in Greek mythology who ferries souls to the underworld – could cause temperatures to go beyond 40C.

Other parts of Europe are also expecting unusually hot weather. The Czech Republic’s meteorological office has warned that temperatures could exceed 38C at the weekend.

Parts of the US, China, North Africa and Japan have also been experiencing heatwaves.

To stay safe in the extreme heat, people are advised to drink water, avoid direct exposure to the sun, wear light clothing, apply sunscreen and avoid coffee and alcohol, which are dehydrating.

