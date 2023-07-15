Ukrainian forces shoot down 10 Russian drones in latest barrage

A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher (Roman Chop via AP)
Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 10:54
Associated Press reporters

Ukrainian forces have downed 10 Russian drones across the country on Friday and overnight, the air force said.

In a Telegram post, the Ukrainian air force added that Moscow had fired six Iranian-made Shahed drones at Ukraine’s south and east during the night, four of which were shot down.

It did not immediately give details of any casualties or damage.

In southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia province, where Ukraine has been engaged in a counter-offensive to take back occupied territory, there were 45 air and artillery attacks between Friday and Saturday, governor Yurii Malashka said.

Russian forces shelled neighbouring Kherson province 70 times over the same period, using mortars, artillery, drones, tanks, aviation and multiple rocket launchers, governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Saturday.

No civilians were wounded, he added.

Russian shelling over the past day killed one civilian in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces have been pressing their counter-offensive in the area, inching their way from Velyka Novosilka down towards the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

