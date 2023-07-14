Japanese space agency rocket explodes during testing

Japanese space agency rocket explodes during testing

Smoke rises as an engine for an Epsilon S rocket explodes during a test (Kyodo News via AP)

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 13:50
Associated Press reporters

A rocket being developed by the Japanese space agency has exploded during testing, but there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the accident at the facility in Akita prefecture is still being investigated, said the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa).

It is unclear when testing for the Epsilon S rocket will resume.

The explosion happened during a test at the testing site in Noshiro, Akita prefecture (Kyodo News/AP)

Japanese TV news footage from the site shows the test starting normally, with white smoke shooting out at the side.

About a minute later, flames and grey smoke burst upwards in an explosion, and the roof is seen being blown off a building.

The failure is a setback for Jaxa’s ambitions to enter the launch market for small satellites.

An Epsilon S demonstration launch had been scheduled for this fiscal year, but an attempt failed in May.

Jaxa’s launch of another kind of rocket called H3 failed in March, but an earlier Epsilon worked and managed to send several satellites into orbit.

More in this section

Putin ‘offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit’ Putin ‘offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit’
Barnaby Webber funeral Hundreds gather for funeral of Nottingham attack victim
India launches spacecraft on mission to the moon India launches spacecraft on mission to the moon
RocketPlace: International
A tourist takes a selfie as a couple sit under an umbrella in front of the Acropolis (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Acropolis closed to tourists temporarily as heatwave grips Greece

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd