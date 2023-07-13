People rescued from homes as rapid rainfall causes flash floods in Mississippi

Floodwaters surround a home in Louisville, Mississippi (Mississippi state Rep Michael Evans via AP/PA)
Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 22:36
Associated Press reporters

Torrential rain fell for several hours on Thursday in central Mississippi, flooding roads and sending water into homes and businesses.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said police officers rescued three people from vehicles and removed several others from homes as the water rose.

Swift water washed one car into a ditch, and the driver escaped before the car submerged. The man stood knee-deep in the floodwater on top of his car as officers rescued him, Mr Pugh told The Associated Press.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the county within the first six hours of the heavy rainfall, which started about 6am, the sheriff said.

“We’re urging our residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary,” Mr Pugh said. “We’re going to have a lot of roads washed out after this has receded.”

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued flash flood warnings on some state highways in Winston and Neshoba counties. Roads were also flooded in nearby Choctaw and Noxubee counties, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

Parts of central Mississippi could receive up to 25.4cm (10 inches) of rain on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

