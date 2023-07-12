BBC newsreader Huw Edwards named as presenter at centre of scandal 

His wife, Vicky Flind, made a statement on Wednesday evening confirming the news
Huw Edwards, who has been named as the presenter at the centre of a scandal. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 18:11
David Kent

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has been named as the presenter at the centre of a scandal involving sexual pictures.

His wife, Vicky Flind, made a statement to the PA news agency on Wednesday evening confirming the news.

She said: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

The statement came shortly after the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed by the presenter.

The BBC have said they will continue their own investigation into the events.

Mr Edwards has been the news anchor for a number of crucial moments in history - including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, two weddings involving royal family members as well as US presidential inaugurations.

A BBC statement on Wednesday afternoon said: "We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We’re grateful to them for completing this work at speed.

"The police had previously asked us to pause our fact finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”

More to follow...

