Four adults and six children killed in Pakistan house fire

Four adults and six children killed in Pakistan house fire
Four adults and six children, mostly from the same family, were killed when fire swept through a house in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 09:52
Associated Press reporters

A fire swept through a house in Lahore in eastern Pakistan before dawn on Wednesday, killing six children and four adults, most of them from the same family, police and rescue officials said.

Two women, two men and six children aged between six and 16 lost their lives, deputy inspector-general of police in Lahore, Ali Nasir, said.

Local residents and police officers gather at the scene of the fatal fire in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

He said the cause was not immediately clear, but police investigators suspect an electrical short-circuit started the fire in the crowded Bhati Gate residential area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement expressing his deep sorrow over the loss of life.

Smoke detectors and other technology that can improve fire safety in residential buildings are not often used in Pakistan, and fires at homes and other public spaces like shopping centres are common.

More in this section

BBC presenter explicit photos allegations Jeremy Vine says unnamed BBC presenter ‘needs to come forward now’
China sends warplanes and navy ships towards Taiwan in show of force China sends warplanes and navy ships towards Taiwan in show of force
North Korea fires ballistic missile after making threat over US ‘spy flights’ North Korea fires ballistic missile after making threat over US ‘spy flights’
firePlace: International
Investigators probing the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline last September have found traces of explosives in samples taken from a yacht involved in the inquiry (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa/AP)

Traces of explosives found in yacht in Nord Stream sabotage probe, say diplomats

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd