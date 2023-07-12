G7 allies set to announce security package for Ukraine at Vilnius Nato summit

All members of the G7 are set to sign a long-term security arrangement with Ukraine that Rishi Sunak said had the potential to “return peace to Europe”.

Wednesday’s G7 declaration, which is expected to be ratified in the margins of the Nato summit in Vilnius, is set to provide more defence equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing and bolster support for cyber defences.

It plans to expand training programmes and military exercises, while also developing Ukraine’s industrial capabilities, according to Downing Street.

The British prime minister used an address to the Munich security conference in February to lay out his argument for why the international community had a duty to ensure Ukraine was never again left vulnerable to Russian brutality and pushed for the country to be put in the best possible position for any future ceasefire negotiations.

The British leader, who arrived in the Lithuanian capital saying he was keen to get a non-Nato deal “over the line”, said the agreement would “send a strong signal to President Putin”.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his frustration that the Nato summit in Vilnius did not offer a timeframe for Kyiv to join the defensive alliance.

He said the delay by allies was providing Russia and its occupying forces with the “motivation to continue its terror”.

Addressing a square full of supporters in Vilnius on Tuesday evening, Mr Zelensky said: “Nato will give Ukraine security. Ukraine will make the alliance stronger.”

His close ally Mr Sunak looked to move the conversation away from the Vilnius communique and onto what the world’s wealthiest countries were doing to provide multi-year backing to Kyiv.

Mr Sunak said: “As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive, and the degradation of Russian forces begins to infect Putin’s front line, we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term.

“We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again.

“Supporting their progress on the pathway to Nato membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of Nato members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe.”

No 10 did not set out more precise details about what will be contained in the G7 pact but reports have suggested that the multi-country agreement with Kyiv could emulate the defence agreement between the US and Israel.

Washington and Tel Aviv have a military and technology deal to afford Israel protection in the Middle East but without offering a Nato-esque clause to come to its aid during a time of attack.

Mr Zelensky is due to attend the second day of the Vilnius summit on Wednesday, announcing on social media that he plans to hold talks with Mr Sunak and other G7 allies.