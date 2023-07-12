Schoolboy in court accused of attempted wounding after teacher stabbed in UK school

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a single stab wound in a corridor at Tewkesbury Academy at just after 9am on Monday
Tewkesbury Academy teacher Jamie Sansom (Tewkesbury Academy)

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 07:12
Ted Hennessey, PA

A 15-year-old schoolboy will appear in court accused of attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article after a teacher was stabbed in the UK.

Maths teacher Jamie Sansom suffered a single stab wound in a corridor at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire, just after 9am on Monday.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

Schoolchildren leaving Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucesershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

He remained in police custody overnight and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” following the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said.

Mr Sansom, who has taught maths at the school since 2017, was discharged from hospital on Monday evening and said he is “recovering well” and hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer break.

The teenager was arrested in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am on Monday.

Teacher ‘recovering well’ after being stabbed at UK secondary school

