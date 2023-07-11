Body of headless child found on Spanish beach

Police are investigating the discovery of a "headless" child’s body on a Spanish beach that was found early this morning.

The remains of the child, thought to be aged between two and three, were discovered at a beach in the Costa Dorada resort of Roda de Bera in the east coast province of Tarragona.

A council cleaner made the grim discovery and police were alerted.

It is understood other body parts were also missing and it is believed the body may have washed onto the beach from the water.

Civil Guard officers cordoned off the area. Locals and holidaymakers were moved to other areas of the beach.

Roda de Bera mayor Pere Virgili was quoted in the local press as saying the youngster could have been on a migrant boat that capsized in the Mediterranean.

The town hall said in a tweet: “We inform you that this morning the body of a two to three-year-old child was found on the shoreline on the Costa Dorada beach.

“The area is cordoned off and officials are waiting for the judge to authorise the removal of the body.

“We ask the public to avoid the area.”

The remains were removed at 11.30am following judicial authorisation.

An autopsy will take place in the coming hours to try to determine the cause of death.

Roda de Bera is a 25-minute drive north of Tarragona. Barcelona is just over an hour’s drive north.

The town, well-known thanks to its Roman arch, was mainly dedicated exclusively to agriculture until the second half of the 20th century when it became an important tourist spot on the Costa Dorada.

The Civil Guard, which is investigating, has yet to make any official comment.