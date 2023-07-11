Carrie and Boris Johnson welcome birth of third child

Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson is the couple’s first child born since Mr Johnson left Downing Street last year after losing the confidence of his Conservative Party
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson now have three children (PA)

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 14:25
Nina Lloyd, PA Political Correspondent

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed their third child.

Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson is the couple’s first child born since Mr Johnson left Downing Street last year after losing the confidence of his Conservative Party.

Sharing a picture of herself cradling the baby on Instagram, Mrs Johnson, a 35-year-old environmental campaigner and former Tory Party adviser, wrote: “A week of Frankie.”

“Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am.

(Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten,” she wrote.

“Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude.

“Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding?

“Time for a drink”.

Mr and Mrs Johnson had their first child, Wilfred, on April 29 2020, in the early months of the Covid-19 crisis.

They married in May 2021 at Westminster Cathedral, with daughter Romy born on December 9 in the same year.

Mr Johnson, 59, has at least seven children, although he has frequently obfuscated when asked exactly how many.

He is known to have four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a child, born in 2009, as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

Boris Johnson's premiership 'disastrous from start to finish', says Michelle O'Neill

