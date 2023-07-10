Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed at UK secondary school 

A teenage boy has been arrested following reports a teacher was stabbed at Tewkesbury School on Monday (GoogleMaps/PA)

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 11:43
PA Reporter

A teenager has been arrested after a teacher was stabbed at a secondary school in the UK.

Gloucestershire Police said an adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound after Tewkesbury School in Ashchurch Road, Tewkesbury, was placed on lockdown.

The force said officers were called at around 9.10am on Monday to reports a pupil had stabbed a teacher and a teenage boy has been arrested.

Earlier on Monday teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted a message on Facebook saying its school had also been locked down on police advice and urged parents not to come to the school.

“An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lock down,” they said.

“We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

“We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

“During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

“We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more.”

Second child dies after crash at girl's primary school in Wimbledon

