Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election
The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said he will leave politics (AP)
Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 09:43
AP Reporters

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, has said he will leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.

Mr Rutte, the leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), announced his decision at a hastily-arranged parliamentary debate.

He said: “Yesterday morning I made a decision that I will not be available again as a leader of the VVD. When a new Cabinet takes office after the elections, I will leave politics.”

Mr Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned on Friday after failing to agree on a package of measures to rein in migration.

No date has yet been set for the election.

More in this section

One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state
Russian air strike on Ukrainian school during aid distribution branded war crime Russian air strike on Ukrainian school during aid distribution branded war crime
Data shows how many Russians have died in Ukraine Data shows how many Russians have died in Ukraine
PoliticsPlace: International
Heavy rain fall has triggered landslides in India (AP)

Schools closed in Indian capital after monsoon floods kill at least 15

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd