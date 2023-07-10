Six people killed in China kindergarten knife attack 

A 25-year-old man has been detained after attack that also left one person injured
Six people killed in China kindergarten knife attack 

Six people have been killed and one injured in an early morning knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 08:29
Emma Graham-Harrison and Tzu-Wei Liu

Six people have been killed and one injured in an early morning knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China.

A 25-year-old man has been detained over a fatal incident in the town of Lianjiang, in Guangdong province, local police said in a statement posted on social media.

The man began his rampage at 7.40am. The victims included one teacher, two parents and three children, AFP reported, citing a local government spokesperson.

Attacks on schoolchildren have been a persistent problem in China for many years. Over a decade ago, China’s then-premier Wen Jiabao went on TV after a spate of attacks, to promise better security at schools and efforts to tackle underlying problems.

The attacks have continued, and often spark mass anger, although strict gun control laws mean attackers usually carry knives or homemade explosives.

Monday’s attack was the most viewed topic on Chinese social media website, with over 220m views by the middle of the day.

- The Guardian

Read More

Second child dies after crash at girl's primary school in Wimbledon

More in this section

Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay respects to Srebrenica massacre victims Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay respects to Srebrenica massacre victims
Outdoor work limited as China struggles with heat, flooding and drought Outdoor work limited as China struggles with heat, flooding and drought
Broadcasting House BBC Corporate Headquarters London Timeline of allegations about BBC presenter
Six people killed in China kindergarten knife attack 

Data shows how many Russians have died in Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd