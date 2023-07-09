Touchdown for Biden in UK as he meets Rishi Sunak and Charles ahead of Nato summit

The president is likely to raise his concerns over post-Brexit challenges to the peace process in Northern Ireland during their fifth meeting in as many months, a US official said.
Touchdown for Biden in UK as he meets Rishi Sunak and Charles ahead of Nato summit

US president Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Stansted Airport (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 23:04
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Joe Biden has arrived in the UK for discussions on Ukraine with Rishi Sunak, before joining Britain's King Charles for tea and talks on the climate crisis at Windsor Castle.

Air Force One touched down at London Stansted on Sunday evening before the pomp and politics gets under way during the US president’s layover on the way to the Nato summit in Lithuania.

After landing at around 9.45pm, Mr Biden boarded a helicopter for the US ambassador to Britain’s Winfield House residence in central London.

Mr Biden will first meet the British prime minister in Downing Street on Monday morning after defending the “difficult” decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv.

US president Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Stansted Airport (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Sunak responded by saying Britain “discourages” their use as one of 123 signatories of a convention banning the bombs, but No 10 would not say whether he will raise the issue.

The White House said the pair will “compare notes” on the Ukrainian counter-offensive as it makes slow but steady progress in driving out the Russian forces.

The president is likely to raise his concerns over post-Brexit challenges to the peace process in Northern Ireland during their fifth meeting in as many months, a US official said.

Mr Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry told the BBC the environment will be a “critical component” of their talks.

Though it is not a full-blown state visit, Mr Biden will then be treated to a display of pageantry at Windsor Castle.

He will receive a royal salute and hear the US national anthem courtesy of the Welsh Guards, before having tea with Charles.

The King and Mr Biden will discuss the climate crisis (Jane Barlow/PA)

They will meet with attendees of a Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum, where finance and philanthropic leaders will have discussed the support they can offer to poorer nations.

On Tuesday, both Mr Biden and Mr Sunak will be in Vilnius for a summit of Nato leaders centring on Ukraine and its bid to join the defence alliance.

Though all allies agree that Ukraine cannot join during the war, a move which would pull the wider West into direct conflict with Russia, the US is seen as most hesitant over its membership.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden met as recently as last month (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Biden has described Kyiv’s bid as “premature”. Britain on the other hand has indicated support for a fast-track approach for Ukraine.

The president is also likely to face questions from allies on why he is sending cluster munitions to Kyiv when two-thirds of Nato members have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

It prohibits the use, stockpiling or transfer of the munitions, which deploy a large number of bomblets across a wide area, because of the enduring danger they pose to civilians.

Defending the move, Mr Biden sought to justify the bombs as needed to fortify Ukraine’s depleting ammunition stocks after receiving assurances about their use from Kyiv.

Read More

Varadkar: US decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine 'wrong'

More in this section

Miami. FL USA; YouTube media personality Logan Paul was on the sidelines prior to an NFL game against the Houston Texans at the US food agency called on to investigate Prime energy drink backed by YouTube stars
US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria, says official US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria, says official
BBC presenter explicit photos allegations Frazer: BBC investigating presenter allegations ‘swiftly and sensitively’
BidenPlace: UK
<p>The BBC has been in touch with the police alongside conducting its own inquiries and talking to the family of the teenager. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire</p>

BBC suspends staff member after explicit photo claims about unnamed presenter

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd