Culture Secretary to speak to BBC boss over ‘deeply concerning’ allegations

Ms Frazer and Mr Davie will have a phone call on Sunday as the BBC comes under pressure over its handling of the complaint (PA)
Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 12:18
Sam Blewett and David Lynch, PA Political Staff

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will hold urgent talks with BBC director-general Tim Davie over “deeply concerning” allegations that an unnamed presenter at the corporation paid a teenager for sexually explicit images.

Senior officials have told the broadcaster that the allegations reported by The Sun newspaper must be investigated “urgently and sensitively”, with the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) kept updated.

Ms Frazer and Mr Davie will have a phone call on Sunday as the BBC comes under pressure over its handling of the complaint.

As public attention and concern grows the BBC is going to have to act very swiftly to deal with these allegations and to set out what they are doing to investigate them

A DCMS spokeswoman said: “These allegations are deeply concerning.

“As a public service broadcaster in receipt of public funding, senior officials have stressed to the BBC that the allegations must be investigated urgently and sensitively, with the department kept informed.

“The Culture Secretary will be speaking to Tim Davie later today.”

'BBC presenter off air over claims of payments to teen for explicit photos'

