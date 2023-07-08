Switzerland ‘to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time’

Switzerland ‘to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time’
Switzerland is famous for its cheeses (AP)
Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 17:55
AP Reporters

Switzerland will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time, according to the head of the country’s dairy association.

The opening up of the Swiss milk market has put a squeeze on domestic producers in recent years, prompting some to give up, according to Boris Beuret.

He told Geneva-based newspaper Le Temps that measures need to be taken to ensure Switzerland – famous worldwide for high-quality cheese varieties such as Gruyere and Emmentaler – can continue to produce for its own population.

“If not, then we will end up importing (cheese), which would be absurd economically, socially and ecologically,” he was quoted as saying.

