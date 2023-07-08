22 police officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in Germany

Police officers surrounded a group of people before the start of the Eritrea Festival in Giessen (dpa via AP)
Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 16:05
AP Reporters

German police have said at least 22 officers were injured and dozens of people were detained during unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western city of Giessen.

Police said bottles were thrown and smoke bombs were ignited as groups of Eritreans opposed to the African nation’s autocratic ruler tried to force their way to the venue.

About 1,000 officers, a water cannon and helicopters have been deployed in the city, which is about 30 miles north of Frankfurt.

Police spokesman Christopher Pfaff urged the public to avoid the centre of Giessen while the operation is ongoing.

Authorities had tried to ban the festival after similar unrest occurred there last year, but a court overturned the order.

The event was organised by a group considered close to the government of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Tens of thousands of people have fled Eritrea for Europe, many alleging they were mistreated by Mr Afwerki’s government.

