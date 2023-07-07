Three people charged after Just Stop Oil protest at Wimbledon

Deborah Wilde, 68, Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, and William Ward, 66, have all been bailed and will appear in court on August 7
A general view of the action on Court 18 at Wimbledon. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 17:24
Gwyn Wright, PA

Three people have been charged with aggravated trespass after Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

A male and female member of the activist group ran on to Court 18 during a match just after 2pm that day and began throwing what police believe were orange paper petals and jigsaw pieces.

At around 4.30pm a second male member of the group disrupted the same game in the same way.

Three people were detained by security staff before being arrested by Metropolitan Police officers and taken into custody.

