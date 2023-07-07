Six killed and dozens injured in fire at nursing home in Italy

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the nursing home blaze (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 09:25
AP Reporter

A fire at a Milan nursing home has killed six of the residents and injured about 80 others.

Firefighters said the blaze began about 1.30am on Friday, apparently in the room of two female residents, who were among the dead. Also dead were three other women and a man.

Among the injured, two were in a critical condition, while most of the others were being treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters told Italian state radio.

Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy’s national firefighters corps, said they were investigating the cause of the blaze, which was contained by early morning.

Police and firefighters at the scene of the nursing home blaze in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala, who came to the scene, told reporters that the 100 or so residents of the nursing home who were not injured were being transferred to other facilities in the northern Italian city.

People who lived nearby told state radio that they saw people inside at the windows holding cloths to their faces against the smoke.

Rome daily La Repubblica said many of the residents have Alzheimer’s disease.

