15 killed by floods in south-western China

15 killed by floods in south-western China
Workers clean up silt and mud along a street in the Wanzhou district of Chongqing (Xinhua via AP)
Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 08:14
AP Reporters

At least 15 people have been killed by floods in south-western China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas, authorities said.

Another four people were reported missing by mid-morning in Chongqing, a vast mountainous region of 31 million, almost all of which has now been designated as having flood risk, according to the local government website.

The Chongqing floods appear to be China’s deadliest amid deluges in other parts of the country.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated. In just one south-western province, Sichuan, more than 85,000 people have been evacuated due to flooding, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chongqing’s flood warning has been upgraded from level four to level three, reflecting the growing seriousness of the crisis.

Members of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force evacuate flood trapped residents in Wanzhou District (Xinhua via AP)

Rescue teams in inflatable boats were ferrying villagers to safety and workers were clearing roads blocked by landslides, according to photos posted on the government website.

Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every year, particularly in the semi-tropical south.

However, some northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

Meanwhile, much of China, including Beijing, is sweltering under heatwaves that arrived earlier and have lasted for more consecutive days than in decades.

Temperatures in the capital were forecast to hit 40C on Thursday.

More in this section

Israel completes withdrawal after two-day raid into militant stronghold Israel completes withdrawal after two-day raid into militant stronghold
Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists
North Korean satellite not capable of spying from space North Korean satellite not capable of spying from space
FloodsPlace: International
15 killed by floods in south-western China

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd