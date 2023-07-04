Masked assailants attack journalist and lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

Unidentified masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya attacked and beat a journalist and a lawyer.

It was an assault that highlights a violent pattern of rampant human rights abuses in the region.

Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities.

Just outside the airport, their vehicle was blocked by several cars and they were beaten by several masked assailants, who put guns to their heads and broke their equipment.

Novaya Gazeta said Ms Milashina sustained a brain injury and had several fingers broken, while Mr Nemov had a deep cut on his leg.

Then-first lady Michelle Obama, left, and then-US secretary of state John Kerry, right, honour Russian human rights activist, journalist Elena Milashina, with an International Women of Courage Award in Washington in 2013 (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

They were taken to a hospital in Chechnya’s main city, Grozny, where Ms Milashina repeatedly lost consciousness, according to her newspaper.

Russian human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova asked investigators to look into the attack.

Ms Milashina has long exposed human rights violations in Chechnya and has faced threats, intimidation and attacks.

In 2020, she and a lawyer accompanying her were beaten by a dozen people in the lobby of their hotel.

Hours after Tuesday’s attack, a court in Grozny sentenced Zarema Musayeva to five-and-a-half years in prison on charges of insulting and violently resisting police, an accusation that rights groups have rejected as trumped-up.

Ms Musayeva has been in custody in Chechnya since her arrest in January 2022.

Horrific. Elena Milashina is a brilliant journalist who has exposed some of the worst human rights abuses in Chechnya. She’s had death threats before; left the country at times. It’s amazing she kept going back. Now this is what was done to her in Grozny https://t.co/E7RY3xcIV4 — Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford) July 4, 2023

Her husband, a former judge, and her two activist sons have left Chechnya.

Chechnya’s strongman regional leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has accused the Musayev family of having terrorist links and said they should be imprisoned or killed.

The Kremlin has relied on Mr Kadyrov to keep the North Caucasus region stable after two devastating separatist wars.

International rights groups have accused Mr Kadyrov’s feared security forces of extrajudicial killings, torture and abductions of dissenters.

His clout has risen since the start of Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine, where his security forces have taken active part.

Repeated demands by international human rights groups to end abuses in Chechnya have been stonewalled by Russian authorities.

Despite the Kremlin’s support, Mr Kadyrov reportedly has had tense relations with some of Russia’s law enforcement agencies.

Tuesday’s attack quickly drew an angry reaction from Kremlin-connected politicians that could signal authorities’ intentions to cut the Chechen strongman down to size.

Andrei Klishas, head of the constitutional affairs committee in the upper house, said the attack on Ms Milashina and Mr Nemov warrants a “tough response” from the law enforcement agencies and another senior politician, Alexander Khinshtein, denounced it as “criminal” and urged prosecutors to prioritise the case.