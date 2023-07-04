Russian military claims to have fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Russian military claims to have fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Russia’s military claims to have fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on Tuesday that prompted authorities to briefly shut one of the city’s airports (Alamy/PA)

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 08:12
Associated Press reporters

Russia’s military claims to have fended off a Ukrainian drone attack which prompted authorities to briefly shut one of the city’s airports.

Tuesday’s attack, which follows similar raids on the Russian capital in recent months, comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades of his rule.

Ukrainian authorities, who generally avoid comments on attacks inside Russia’s proper territory, have not claimed responsibility for the raid.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said four out of the five drones were downed by air defences on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.

The drone attack prompted authorities to temporarily restrict flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and divert flights to other airports in the city.

The raid comes as Ukrainian forces continue probing Russian defences in the south and the east of the country in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.

More in this section

Environmentalists concerned as Kenya lifts six-year logging ban to create jobs Environmentalists concerned as Kenya lifts six-year logging ban to create jobs
Social media regulation Facebook launching new app as a rival to Twitter
Four killed in mass shooting in Philadelphia Four killed in mass shooting in Philadelphia
RussiaPlace: International
Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, centre, protests during the visit of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Germany in 2020 (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Hong Kong leader says eight pro-democracy activists ‘will be pursued for life’

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd