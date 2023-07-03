Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo

The explosion occurred at a restaurant on the second floor of an eight-storey building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass
Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo
The explosion happened at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 13:17
AP Reporter

An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, officials said.

The Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at a restaurant on the second floor of an eight-storey building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

The four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown, fire officials said. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the restaurant, who was among the injured, told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

Read More

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on West Bank militant stronghold

More in this section

Wimbledon 2023 - Day One - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Security at Wimbledon boosted after protests at other sporting events
Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia
Greece’s new parliament sworn in following conservative party’s election victory Greece’s new parliament sworn in following conservative party’s election victory
ExplosionPlace: International
People gather in front of the city hall in Lyon, central France, in a show of solidarity with the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses after a burning car struck his home (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd