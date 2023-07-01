Dutch king apologises over country’s role in slavery

Dutch king Willem-Alexander apologised for the royal house’s role in slavery (Pool/AP)
Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 14:44
Ahmad Seir and Mike Corder, AP

Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised over his country’s role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech at an event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands.

The king’s speech followed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s apology late last year for the country’s role in the slave trade and slavery.

It is part of a wider reckoning with colonial histories in the West that have been spurred in recent years by the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an emotional speech, Willem-Alexander referred back to that apology as he told a crowd of invited guests and onlookers: “Today I stand before you. Today, as your King and as a member of the government, I make this apology myself. And I feel the weight of the words in my heart and my soul.”

