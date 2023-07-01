Twenty-five dead after bus crashes and catches fire

Twenty-five dead after bus crashes and catches fire
Officials visit the crash site (Maharashtra state chief minister’s office/AP)
Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 13:02
Associated Press reporters

A burst tyre caused a bus to lose control, crash into a road divider and go up in flames – killing 25 people – in western India, police said.

Some 33 people were on the bus when the smash happened at about 1.30am on Saturday on a motorway in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra state, police officer Sunil Kadasne said.

The eight survivors were taken to hospital, he said.

110,000 People killed every year in road accidents across India

The private travel bus was headed to Pune city from Nagpur, another city in the state.

Deadly road crashes are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, police said.

More in this section

‘At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders’ in western Kenya ‘At least 51 killed as truck rams into cars and market traders’ in western Kenya
More than 900 arrested overnight as rioters clash with police around France More than 900 arrested overnight as rioters clash with police around France
Clashes continue for fourth night of riots after fatal police shooting in France Clashes continue for fourth night of riots after fatal police shooting in France
CrashPlace: International
Ukrainian servicemen of fire an 82mm mortar towards Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region (Alex Babenko/AP)

Three killed and 17 hurt from Russian attacks in Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd