What is aspartame, the 'possible carcinogen' in diet fizzy drinks, sugar-free juices?

Cans of Diet Coke in a supermarket, as an artificial sweetener commonly used in thousands of products including diet fizzy drinks, ice cream and chewing gum is to be listed as posing a possible cancer risk to humans, according to reports. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 11:38
Reuters

Aspartame, a popular artificial sweetener found in Diet Coke, chewing gum, yoghurt and other food products, is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a World Health Organization arm, it was reported on Thursday.

WHAT IS ASPARTAME?

Discovered in 1965 by American chemist James Schlatter, aspartame is about 200 times sweeter than the regular table sugar. 

It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1974 for use as a tabletop sweetener and as an additive in chewing gum, breakfast cereals and dry bases for foods.

WHY ASPARTAME?

Despite its intense sweetness, aspartame has almost zero calorific value and no bitter aftertaste like saccharin and grew in popularity as a more diet-conscious consumer emerged.

WHAT PRODUCTS CONTAIN ASPARTAME?

The low-calorie sugar substitute can be found in soft drinks, gelatin, confectionery, desserts, and sugar-free cough drops. It is also used to enhance flavouring of baked and canned foods, powdered drink mixes, candy and puddings.

Popular items that contain aspartame

Product

Parent Company

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola

Extra sugar-free chewing gum

Mars

Jell-O sugarfree gelatin dessert mix

Kraft Heinz

Snapple zero sugar tea and juice drinks

Keurig Dr Pepper

Sugar Twin 2 sweetener packets

B&G Foods

Equal Zero Calorie Sweeteners

Whole Earth Brands

Trident sugar-free peppermint gums

Mondelez International

HAVE COMPANIES MOVED AWAY FROM ASPARTAME?

Aspartame's use in food products has been debated for decades and has also prompted some companies to remove the compound from their products.

PepsiCo removed aspartame from some US diet fizzy drinks. Although the company brought it back a year later, it again removed the ingredient in 2020.

General Mills' Yoplait also removed aspartame from its yoghurts in 2014. The brand's low-sugar products now contain alternative sweeteners like sucralose.

WHAT OTHER ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS ARE IN USE?

Saccharin, sucralose and neotame are among five other artificial sweeteners alongside aspartame authorized by a WHO expert committee on food additives.

The FDA has also approved usage of three types of plant- and fruit-based sweeteners, including extracts obtained from the stevia plant, swingle fruit extracts and a group of proteins called Thaumatin.

IS ASPARTAME USED OUTSIDE OF THE US?

More than ninety countries have reviewed aspartame and found it to be safe for human consumption and allow its use.

While the FDA pins the acceptable daily intake (ADI) for aspartame at 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day, the European regulatory body recommends a slightly lower ADI at 40 mg/kg/day.

