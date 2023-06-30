Prosecution to open case against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey over sex offences

Actor Kevin Spacey previously denied 12 charges including indecent assault and sexual assault (Aaron Chown/PA)

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 02:45
Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter

Prosecutors in the UK are set to open their case against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, who is charged with sex offences against four men.

The Hollywood star has previously denied 12 charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault.

On Wednesday, a jury panel of 14 was selected to hear the prosecution’s opening speech as Spacey watched on intently from the dock at Southwark Crown Court.

Kevin Spacey watched intently from the dock as jurors were selected (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Christine Agnew KC is due to tell jurors about alleged offences between 2001 and 2013.

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Before the jury panel was selected for the trial, Mr Justice Mark Wall told prospective jurors: “I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films.”

The judge said the case has “quite obviously” attracted a lot of media attention, but that they “must avoid this coverage where you can”.

Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

Spacey smiled and waved as he arrived at court on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a preliminary court hearing in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

The actor is known for starring in House Of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, and was the artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey is on unconditional bail and Ms Agnew is due to open the case on Friday.

