Fire breaks out in basement of New York’s famous Tiffany store
Tiffany’s flagship store is located on New York’s Fifth Avenue (AP)
Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 17:39
AP Reporter

A fire has broken out in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the famous store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation.

They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s is the headquarters of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by jeweller Charles Lewis Tiffany.

The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

