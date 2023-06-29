Greece’s left-wing opposition leader steps down after crushing election defeat

Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, has announced his decision to step down after a crushing election defeat.

Mr Tsipras, 48, served as Greece’s prime minister from 2015 to 2019 during politically tumultuous years as the country struggled to remain in the euro zone and end a series of international bailouts.

In Sunday’s general election, Mr Tsipras’s left-wing Syriza party received just under 18% of the vote, while the winning New Democracy party topped 40%.

Mr Tsipras is expected to stay on as leader until his successor is elected by the party membership.