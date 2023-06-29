Glastonbury Festival crew member pronounced dead on site

A member of Glastonbury Festival’s crew has been pronounced dead on the site after being found unresponsive in his tent.

Avon and Somerset Police were called after the man, aged in his 40s, was found in The Park on the Pilton site at about 2.20pm on Tuesday.

A force spokesman said: “Sadly, the man, a member of the festival’s crew, was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.” It was the second fatality at the festival this year, after a man in his 40s died in a medical incident in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services attended the incident, which happened on a footpath known as the old railway line, shortly before 4am.

A police spokesman confirmed the man died at the scene and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

The festival ended on Monday, though crew remain at the site to clear up and return it to fields that are ready for cows to graze on.

This year’s event, attended by more than 200,000 people, was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Gun N’ Roses and Elton John.

Elton brought the festival to a close on Sunday night, in what was billed as his final UK show before he retires from touring at the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.