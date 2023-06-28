Manchester United star Antony denies assaulting former girlfriend

Manchester United’s Antony (Tim Goode/PA)
Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 20:33
Associated Press reporters

Brazilian footballer Antony has said he did not assault an ex-girlfriend who reported him to police for alleged domestic violence.

It is the first time the 23-year-old Manchester United winger has publicly addressed the accusations.

Antony said on his social media channels that he had just given his evidence to Brazilian police.

The case is under investigation in Sao Paulo but police have have not said whether the allegations refer to England or Brazil, or both.

“After this investigation is over, my innocence will be clear and justice will prevail,” he said. “The damage that was initially caused to my image will be in the past.

“Even though I was born and raised in a very poor region, I had never been through a situation like this.”

Brazilian media said a former girlfriend had filed a report with police that she was allegedly assaulted by the player on May 20.

