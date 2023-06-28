Titan submersible wreckage recovered from water after fatal implosion

Wreckage from the Titan submersible has been recovered from the ocean floor near the Titanic, following a fatal implosion which killed five people.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the deep-sea vessel, alongside OceanGate Expeditions’ chief executive, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.