Titan submersible wreckage recovered from water after fatal implosion

On Wednesday pictures emerged of large pieces of debris from Titan after they were transported to shore in St John’s, Canada
A crane unloaded the wreckage in the city’s harbour (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press/AP)
Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 18:23
Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter

Wreckage from the Titan submersible has been recovered from the ocean floor near the Titanic, following a fatal implosion which killed five people.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the deep-sea vessel, alongside OceanGate Expeditions’ chief executive, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Debris from the Titan submersible was unloaded from the Horizon Arctic ship in St John’s (Paul Daly/Canadian Press/AP)

The images showed a crane unloading the wreckage from the Horizon Arctic ship in the city’s harbour.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they are looking into the five deaths.

Safety investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada made inquiries on Titan’s main support ship, the Polar Prince, after it docked in St John’s harbour on Saturday.

The Titan submersible lost contact with tour operator OceanGate Expeditions an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent to the wreckage, with the vessel reported missing eight hours after communication was lost.

