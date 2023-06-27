Nicola Bulley drowned after accidentally falling into river, inquest concludes

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley drowned after accidentally falling into cold water, an inquest has concluded.

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping off her daughters, six and nine, at school, and taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s, Lancashire, on January 27.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, concluding the inquest into her death at County Hall, Preston, on Tuesday, expressed his condolences to the family, who were present throughout the hearing.

Flowers and ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre (Dave Nelson/PA)

He recorded her death as accidental as she fell into the river and suffered “cold water shock”, ruling out suicide.

Ms Bulley’s mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water.

Her body was found in the river about a mile from the bench on February 19.