Former Audi boss convicted over emissions test fraud

The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market even after the scandal had become public knowledge
Former Audi boss convicted over emissions test fraud
Rupert Stadler, former chief executive of German car manufacturer Audi (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 09:32
Associated Press Reporter

A German court found ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler guilty of fraud in connection with the carmaker’s diesel emissions scandal, making him the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.

The Munich regional court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a large fine as part of an agreement between his lawyers, the judge and prosecutors after he pleaded guilty last month, German news agency dpa reported.

The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market even after the scandal had become public knowledge.

Rupert Stadler enters a regional courtroom(Matthias Schrader/AP)

Three lower-ranking managers also took plea deals in the two-and-a-half-year-long trial in Munich.

Stadler had been charged with fraud and false certification by prosecutors who said he let cars with rigged software be sold even after the scheme was uncovered by the US Environmental Protection Agency in September 2015.

The scandal cost Volkswagen more than 30 billion US dollars in fines and settlements and saw two US executives sent to prison.

It pushed the entire car industry away from reliance on diesel engines, which had been almost half the auto market in Europe, and helped accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.

Read More

VW and Mercedes suffer further blow over rule-breaking emissions devices

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

More in this section

Whereabouts of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin still unknown Whereabouts of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin still unknown
Clean-up begins after train with hazardous load falls into Yellowstone River Clean-up begins after train with hazardous load falls into Yellowstone River
Ron DeSantis Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis look to woo New Hampshire voters
audiDigital#Courts#Climate ChangePlace: International
Forces wave Russian and Wagner flags atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine (Prigozhin Press Service/PA)

Russia closes investigation into armed rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd