Man dies in hot air balloon accident
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 21:57
Flora Bowen, PA

A man has died in a hot air balloon accident in Worcestershire, UK.

Emergency services attended Holt Fleet Road in Ombersley after receiving a call that a hot air balloon had fallen to the ground near the village, according to the BBC.

West Mercia Police said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead by paramedics and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) would carry out an investigation.

An AAIB spokesperson said: “We have a team on site and are beginning our investigation.”

This weekend marked the first Worcester Balloon Festival, which took place on June 23 and 24 at Worcester Racecourse, around seven miles from the site of the accident.

Organisers of the festival told the Worcester News: “There was an incident this morning, under investigation, it was not the festival, it was independent.

“The festival finished last night, it was not connected to the festival.”

The British Balloon and Airship Club is reportedly aware of the incident and will support the AAIB with the investigation, it confirmed to the BBC.

