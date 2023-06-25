One killed and several injured after rollercoaster derails in Stockholm

Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 14:32
Associated Press Reporter

One person was killed and several others injured when a rollercoaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported.

Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park.

“It is incredibly tragic and shocking,” park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT.

“Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured.”

Police said seven people, both children and adults, were admitted to hospital after the accident.

The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue crews.

SVT reporter Jenny Lagerstedt, who was standing in line for another ride, said the carriage fell from a high altitude with passengers inside.

“Suddenly I heard a metallic thud and then the rides started to shake,” she said.

Rescuers had to remove other passengers who were stuck in other carriages on the rollercoaster after the accident.

